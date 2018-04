#WATCH drunk man

seen in inebriated condition outside Collectorate Treasury office in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh. Policeman was suspended after the incident. pic.twitter.com/g6Xfc9fYkC

— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

: A police officer was found drunk on duty in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh.The incident happened at the Collectorate Treasury office.As per reports, the police constable was suspended after causing ruckus.