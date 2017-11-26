Constitution Day: PM Modi hails Constitution as the guardian of the country



It was not easy to make a historical document (Constitution) which binds a country which has more than a dozen sects, more than 100 languages and more than 1700 dialects & people living in places with various beliefs: PM Narendra Modi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/MqjnXk6MfK

— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017



68 वर्षों में संविधान ने एक अभिभावक की तरह हमें सही रास्ते पर चलना सिखाया है।संविधान ने देश को लोकतंत्र के रास्ते पर बनाए रखा, उसे भटकने से रोका है। इसी अभिभावक के परिवार के सदस्य के तौर पर हम उपस्थित हैं। गवर्नमेंट, ज्यूडिशियरी, ब्यूरोक्रेसी हम सभी इस परिवार के सदस्य ही तो हैं



— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2017



Samay ke saath humare samvidhaan ne har pariksha ko paar kiya hai. Humare samvidhaan ne un logon ki har aashanka ko galat sabit kiya hai, jo kehte the ki samay ke saath jo chunautiaan desh ke saamne aayengi, unka samadhaan humara samvidhaan nahi de paayega: PM pic.twitter.com/hEpCcnp9vp



— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017



Baba Saheb said that Constitution is workable, flexible & has power to unite the nation in times of war & peace. He also said if a wrong is done, it will not be the fault of constitution but the institution which is making people abide by constitution: PM Modi on National Law Day pic.twitter.com/1oT97PoW0Z



— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017



If we think that coming generations will take all risks and work, then history will not forgive us. We will have to start working now. We may or may not be there but the system which will be brought here will stay: PM Narendra Modi on National Law Day in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/m68ulTUaJL



— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017



Soch bhi atma vishwaas se bhari honi chahiye. Hum rahe ya nah rahe lekin ye desh rehne wala hai, hum rahe ya na rahen lekin jo vyavastha hum desh ko de kar jaayenge woh surakshit, swaabhimaani aur swawlambhi Bharat ki vyavastha honi chahiye: PM Narendra Modi in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/gnGUtZUdRz



— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017



There are nations where date of election is fixed. People know when will it be held. This is beneficial, the country does not always stay in election mode, policy planning process & its implementation are more efficient & nation's resources do not face unnecessary burden: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/zMI1T212AI



— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017

New Delhi: Sixty eight years ago, on this very day, the Constituent Assembly gave to us a historic document - The Constitution. It was then on January 26, 1950 that the Constitution was enacted.This day, November 26, has been celebrated as National Law Day since the year 1979 until 2015.In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, changed this day to Constitution Day. This was done to mark the hundred and twenty fifth birth anniversary year of the chairman of the Drafting Committee, Dr. B R Ambedkar. The one year period from April 14,2015 to April 14, 2016 was observed as the 125th birth anniversary year of B R Ambedkar.On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a valedictory address from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.From paying tribute to the Drafting Committee to talking about the main hurdles in smooth governing, Prime Minister Modi went on to touch a wide range of topics.He started with an address glorifying the supreme document of the land. He said: "It was not easy to make a historical document (Constitution) which binds a country which has more than a dozen sects, more than 100 languages and more than 1700 dialects & people living in places with various beliefs.He hailed Constitution as the guardian of the country that has been guiding us since past 68 years.PM Modi said that the constitution has withstood the test of time.He said that those governing are to be blamed if something goes wrong; the Constitution cannot be blamed.He exhorted the Constitutional bodies to work unitedly towards strengthening the young country that India is at present. Ina rhetorical manner he asked " As members of the same family are we working together to strengthen one another, in support of each other?""Unfortunately we have not been able to remove our internal weaknesses, so many years after independence. We need to think about it at all levels," he said.He talked about how we are responsible for leaving a better India for the future generation.The Prime Minister recalled the time when elections were held simultaneously in the entire country. He said that because of some loopholes by the government, that system is lost, but we should think about restarting it. According to him, fixed dates of elections help to avoid the 'election-mode' that is toggled on most of the time.