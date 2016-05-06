Congress will not buckle under any form of injustice: Sonia Gandhi at Jantar Mantar rally



Congress' protest against Centre begins at Jantar Mantar.Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra seen in party poster pic.twitter.com/av8KiUqYgA

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday led the 'Loktantra Bachaao Yatra' march against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House.The protest march was joined by former PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and top leaders from the Congress party.The Congress is protesting the "witch-hunt" by the Centre over the Uttarakhand political crisis, destabilizing Congress-ruled states and AgustaWestland VVIP chopper issues.Speaking before the commencing the march, Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over being silent on the critical issue of drought in the country.“Modiji talked about 'Achhe din' when he came to power. Almost 40% of nation is affected by drought today & he has nothing to say,” Rahul said.Dr. Manmohan Singh, former PM, also slammed the government of interfering and destabilizing non-BJP government states.“Modi government's action in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh has toppled democracy in the country,” Singh alleged.Sonia Gandhi lambasted the Modi government for “trying to destroy roots of democracy.” She asked the Congress workers to "unmask" the Modi govt in a democratic way.“Congress will not buckle under any form of injustice and will take detractors head on. Congress-led governments in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh dislodged by Modi regime by use of money power. Life has taught me to fight on. We have faced many challenges: Sonia. Modi govt targeting opposition leaders with baseless allegations,” she said.Latest reports say the Gandhis and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh courted arrest by entering Parliament Street police station.Meanwhile, the BJP members to counter the Congress also sat in a protest against corruption of the grand old party near the Gandhi Statute here.