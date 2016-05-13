Congress urges EC to prohibit PM Modi from campaigning in Kerala

Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission to prohibit Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning in Kerala for Assembly elections for his remarks comparing child death ratio in the state with that of Somalia, saying he has "distorted facts" which amounted to violation of the model code.In a memorandum submitted to the poll watchdog, the Congress said by resorting to "unfair and baseless allegations which emanate from deliberate distortion of facts" the PM has dented the dignity and image of the electorate as well their elected government.It demanded "appropriate action" against Modi for violating Model Code of Conduct. "Strictures should be issued against Narendra Modi reprimanding him for distorting facts and making unverified allegations," it said.The Congress also demanded EC to "prohibit" the PM from campaigning in Kerala during the Assembly elections due on May 16.In an election speech on Sunday, Modi had said that the situation relating to "child death ratio among Scheduled Tribes in Kerala is scarier than even Somalia."Recently, one came across a tragic picture in the media. In Peravoor, which is seen as a stronghold of the Communist party, where it has always won, there, Scheduled Tribe children were seen foraging for food in a garbage dump...it has appeared in the media.