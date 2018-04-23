Congress to move SC against impeachment rejection; BJP hails Naidu's decision



For the first time in the history of India, an impeachment motion moved by members of the Parliament was not even discussed: Congress leader @KapilSibal

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 23, 2018



If fifty Rajya Sabha members move a motion for the impeachment of a judge, the motion has to be dealt with by the Chairman, not in his judicial or quasi-judicial capacity: @KapilSibal

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 23, 2018



We'll certainly file a petition (in Supreme Court) against this & would want the CJI to not take any decision with respect to it, be it the listing or anything else, we;ll accept whatever SC decides: Kapil Sibal after impeachment motion against CJI was rejected by Vice President pic.twitter.com/mOBOF0PIeP

— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2018



Congress party and its leaders don't trust the Army, the Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court of the country, the Election Commission, EVM machines, RBI, PMO and even the President of India. They don't trust any constitutional institution in the country: Dr. @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/pqf9nHpSvl

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 23, 2018