Congress targets Centre, says 'NDA govt name changer, not game changer'

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said t is not a "game changer" but a "name changer government" which has failed to deliver on all fronts be it providing relief to farmers and poor, generate jobs or addressing the Kashmir issue."This government always says that it is a game changer... It is not a game changer but just a name changer... I have a long list (showing) that names of all schemes since 1985 or later under the Congress rule have been changed," he said."A fear psychosis has set in. You cannot see when you are in power. If someone is scared to talk to the Opposition or transact with them, it is not good for democracy or freedom of speech or even freedom of business," Azad said.Azad alleged that opposition party leaders were being treated as "potential terrorists" and their phones were being tapped."No one today talks to me over phone because they say your phone is tapped," he claimed.The pillars that formed the foundation of the present government, namely allegations of corruption against the Congress, were falling one by one, Azad said."In the biggest allegation made against the Congress -- 2G case, all accused were acquitted by the CBI court recently," Azad said."Had it happened during our tenure, it would have been alleged that the government influenced it."