 Congress releases first list for Meghalaya polls
The party announced the list for 57 out of 60 constituencies in the state.

Updated: 27 Jan 2018 06:44 PM
Image courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced the first list of candidates for the Meghalaya Assembly polls which also includes the name of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

The party announced the list for 57 out of 60 constituencies in the state.

Mukul Sangma will contest the election from two constituencies -- Amphati and Songsak.

The party also gave tickets to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Marathon Sangma and Independent legislator Brigady N. Marak who had resigned as members of the Meghalaya Assembly and joined the party on January 23.

Marathon Sangma has been named the party's candidate from Mendipathar constituency while Marak will contest from Bejengdoba.

The 60-seat assembly goes to polls on February 27.

