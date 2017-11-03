Congress protests over Bhopal gang-rape, demands HM’s resignation

Bhopal: Two days after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men near railway tracks, Congress launched a protest in the state and sought resignation of Home Minister, raising questions on security conditions in the state.The girl was returning home after attending a coaching class, when she was abducted.Police today arrested all the four accused and booked them under the relevant sections of the IPC.The incident occurred around 10 P.M on Tuesday in vicinity of the Habibganj railway station when the four men abducted the woman while she was returning home after attending a coaching class in Maharana Pratap Nagar, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said.He said the accused allegedly took the woman under a culvert near the railway tracks and took turns to rape her before fleeing.On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered at the GRP Police Station (Habibganj Railway Station) as the area where the crime occurred falls under their jurisdiction.The accused are identified as Golu Bihari, Amar Chhantu, Rajesh, and Ramesh."They have been booked under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.