Congress Presidential election: Rahul Gandhi to file his nomination for party top post today

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is set to file his nomination papers for the election of Congress President post on Monday. The event will include around 900 party delegates from across the nation including senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh.Senior party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony and Ahmed Patel and party chief ministers will also sign the papers as proposers.No one from the party has filed his/ her nomination so far as on Monday, which happens to be the last day of filing nomination. This has cleared decks for Rahul’s undisputed election as party Chief.Rahul will be succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi, who has held the post for 19 years in a row.As per Congress’ constitution rulebook, a person needs 10 AICC members’ mominations for filing nomination for the post of party Chief, but as per sources, in Rahul’s case 90 groups of 10 AICC members would nominate him.Congress delegates from various states will be at the party's headquarters on Akbar Road filing their sets of nomination papers proposing Rahul Gandhi's name for the top post.Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said all party general secretaries and CWC members, besides states and frontal organisations will file nomination forms in Rahul Gandhi's favour.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who will be present on Monday, wished Rahul Gandhi success and said his elevation was a "good sign for the party"."It is a good sign for the party and I'm sure he'll do extremely well," he said.Singh said he was very happy to see him at this position as "I have known Rahul since he was a little boy and I knew and could see it in him that he would one day rise to the top.""He has already performed and for the last few days we have been following him and the way he is drawing crowds in Gujarat," the Punjab chief minister added.