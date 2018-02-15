 Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Rs 11,500 cr PNB fraud case
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Rs 11,500 cr PNB fraud case

Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Rs 11,500 cr PNB fraud case

Gandhi accused government of looking away as such a major scam took place.

By: || Updated: 15 Feb 2018 02:35 PM
Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Rs 11,500 cr PNB fraud case

PNB-Nirav Modi fraud case / pti images

New Delhi: Fuelling the ‘political fire’ over the alleged Rs 11,500 crore frauds by Diamond merchant Nirav Modi and jeweler Mehul Choksy; Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janta Party and PM Modi.

Taking to his Twitter account, Gandhi said “Guide to Looting India by Nirav MODI 1. Hug PM Modi 2. Be seen with him in DAVOS” Gandhi further added saying, “Use that clout to: A. Steal 12,000Cr B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the Govt looks the other way”.




Gandhi accused government of looking away as such a major scam took place.





Enforcement Directorate on Thursday declared that Nirav Modi fled to Switzerland and it not in India.

Commenting on the same, even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal linked the case to Vijay Mallya case and questioned if “Is it possible to believe that he or vijay mallya left the country without active connivance of BJP govt?”

Punjab National Bank on Thursday addressed a press briefing and issued a statement over the entire matter. While speaking to media and answering their queries, PNB MD Sunil Mehta said, “PNB is confident and committed to resolve the matter. We are already in talks with stake holders. Also, we will honour all our commitments”.

ED also raided 10 locations linked to Nirav Modi in Delhi, Mumbai and Surat.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi never gave concrete repayment plan: PNB

trending now

WORLD
At least 15 dead in 'horrific' Florida school shooting, suspect ...
INDIA
PNB detects fraud of Rs 11,500 crore; CBI gets 2 complaints ...
INDIA
Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi never gave concrete repayment ...