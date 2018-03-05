 Congress President Rahul Gandhi finally reacts to losses in North-East polls, says 'committed to winning back trust of people'
Updated: 05 Mar 2018 03:49 PM
New Delhi: Two days after the results came out in the elections held at the three states of North East, Congress President has said he respects the mandate given by the electorate.

Sharing his first views publicly over Congress' yet another dismal performance, the Gandhi scion said, " "We are committed to strengthening our party across the North-East & to winning back the trust of the people. "



He sincerely thanked each & every Congress worker who "toiled for the party".

While the BJP wrested the Left bastion of Tripura and received an invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, it was a hung Assembly in Meghalaya. Congress emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya with 21 seats.

On not being present on March 3, the day counting of votes was held, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called Gandhi a non-serious leader. "Election results have come today and he is not in the country," Patra told ABP News.

Gandhi was in Italy to "surprise" his maternal grandmother and to spend the Holi last weekend.

