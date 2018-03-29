 Congress poster spotted in Cambridge Analytica office; BJP targets RahulCongress poster spotted in Cambridge Analytica office; BJP targets Rahul Gandhi
A day after Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who earlier worked for Cambridge Analytica, named the Congress party as firm’s ‘client’ during a testimony before the British Parliament, a video has emerged showing Congress’s poster in the office of CA's former CEO, Alexander Nix.

Updated: 29 Mar 2018 09:30 AM
Former Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix's London office

NEW DELHI: A day after Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who earlier worked for Cambridge Analytica, named the Congress party as firm’s ‘client’ during a testimony before the British Parliament, a video has emerged showing Congress’s poster in the office of CA's former CEO, Alexander Nix.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, shows a poster of Congress' hand symbol which also carries party slogan- 'Development for all', leaving the Opposition party red-faced.

ALSO READ: 'Indian billionaire paid CA to make Congress lose polls'

The clip is a part of a BBC documentary made by journalist Jamie Bartlett on the theme "secrets of silicon valley".

Reacting to a news report on Congress's poster in CA's office, Bartlett said: "I can confirm this is NOT a photoshop."

In a series of tweets, he said: "Indian press picking up that Cambridge Analytica worked for the Congress Party - and it’s causing a storm. Spotted hanging on the wall in Cambridge A’s office when I was there recently with @BBCTwo (sic)."



"And I can confirm this is NOT a photoshop. I was in the room, and I remember it. Here’s another shot, it’s hanging up in Nix’s office, front and centre. This screengrab taken from my version of the doc," he said.



Bartlett also tweeted a promotional clip of CA where he can be seen meeting Nix in his office and the poster of the Congress party was also spotted as the video began.



BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani was quick to react taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi. She tweeted: "Kya Baat hai @RahulGandhi Ji.. Congress ka Haath, Cambridge Analytica ke Saath!"



Earlier on Wednesday, Christopher Wylie said Cambridge Analytica had an Indian arm and conducted election research on behalf of some parties including the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), now a BJP ally, for "desired outcome".

Analytica, has its office headquartered in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad and its regional offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Patna and Pune.

His message includes documents which indicate that SCL India boasted a database of "over 600 districts and 7 lakh villages, which is constantly being updated".

"I've been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists. So here are some of SCL's past projects in India. To the most frequently asked question - yes, SCL/CA works in India and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like," Wylie tweeted.



"SCL India was asked to provide research and strategy for the 2010 State Elections for the Janata Dal (United). SCL undertook a behavioural research programme targeting over 75 per cent of households to assist the client in not only identifying the correct battlegrounds, but also the right audiences, messages and most importantly the right castes to target with their campaigns," Wylie's document notes.



Wylie's document also showed caste census and caste research campaigns carried out in Uttar Pradesh in 2011-2012 on behalf of a "national party".

"The research included analysis of caste structure and dynamics within the state leading to conclusions regarding the identification of the party's core voters as well as likely swing voters," it claims.

