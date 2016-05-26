Congress on BJP: 'No Shasan, only Bhashan'

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: The Congress Party launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA regime on Thursday, saying there were only lectures but no governance since it had come to power.Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad where it highlighted the failures of the NDA government, Congress leader Manish Tewari said the ruling dispensation had failed on each and every front, including foreign policy, which Prime Minister Modi puts as his top most priority."The BJP has severely dented our relations with the neighbours. Look at China, it is now opposing India at the NSG, it opposes our stand to give terrorist entity to Masood Azhar and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). There is no new idea as far as relationship is concerned with the United States," Tewari told the media here."If you see in totality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done nothing on the front of foreign policy and has just been paying trips to various nations," he added."We want to ask Prime Minister Modi as very basic fundamental question-You promised of 'Acche Din', 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. Can you tell us how the life of the common people have been improved and affected? How you have been able to better the life of a common man in the past two years?" he further asked.Meanwhile, addressing another conference in the national capital, representatives of the grand old party said that the only feat which Prime Minister Modi has achieved in the last 24 months was to become a great speaker but one who has done no work."Bhashan veer Modi do saal mein karamveer nahi ban paaye. Only bhashan no shasan. (Prime Minister Modi's words speak louder than his words. There was no governance, only lecture)," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said."There was negligible growth in various core sectors. The value of rupee is sliding, inflation is on rise. The Big achievements of this government are creation of social tension, provocation by BJP leaders, unnecessary controversies and mob violence," said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.Quoting Mirza Ghalib, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge asked the ruling dispensation to refrain from attacking the Congress and to listen to the suggestions and advises of the Opposition as well."Ya rab woh na samjhe hain na samjhenge meri baat, de aur dil unko, jo na de mujh ko zubaan aur," said Kharge.