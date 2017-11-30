Congress leader Shehzad Poonwalla’s SHOCKING slur, highlights ‘nepotism’ in party



A rigged election? Where one starts as VP, gets selected by hand picked delegates selected by a bunch of selected state Presidents? Where 48pc candidates are dynasts? You serve the family - i will serve Mahatma Gandhi's party & India . Love u too. But not more than my country.. https://t.co/BVnbkr2MQ4

— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 29, 2017



Anyone in the @INCIndia can contest against @OfficeOfRG . If @Shehzad_Ind wants he should contest ..This is simply unacceptable to Mona n me. To say I am hurt today is an understatement ..



— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) November 29, 2017



New Delhi: At the time when talks of Rahul Gandhi’s election as Congress Chief are all over, party leader Shehzad Poonawalla, has lashed out at Gandhi and accused party of nepotism and his election as ‘selection’.Poonawalla on Wednesday took to his Twitter account and tagged his brother Tehseen Poonawalla, who is Robert Vadra’s brother-in-law and said “Raising an issue nobody in my party - the Congress will have guts to raise- my conscience will not allow me to stay quiet anymore on Dynasty/ sychophancy”.His Tweet was condemned by Tehseen, who expressed shock and angst against his brother’s statement and publicly declared ending all political ties with Shehzad. He said “Anyone in Congress can contest against Rahul; even Shehzad can if he wants”. He further expressed his dissent towards his brother’s statement and declared breaking all political ties with him.Shehzad further added saying, “A rigged election? Where one starts as VP, gets selected by handpicked delegates selected by a bunch of selected state Presidents? Where 48pc candidates are dynasts? You serve the family - i will serve Mahatma Gandhi's party & India. Love u too. But not more than my country..”Rahul’s election as Congress party’s new supremo is almost certain. This isn’t the first time someone has raised the issue of nepotism in Congress. But, an allegation of this sort has come as a shocker because it has come from inside the party and just days ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, when a charge as big as this could tarnish the party’s image and hamper the election results.