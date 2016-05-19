Congress humbly accepts poll verdict: Surjewala

The Congress on Thursday said it has "humbly" accepted the verdict in assembly elections in all five states and will analyse the reasons for its defeat.Party leader Mukul Wasnik, meanwhile, said the results were expected."We had expected these results. We will analyse the reasons for our defeat under the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi," he said.Trends showed the Congress losing in Assam and Kerala, where it had its government.Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "We humbly accept the verdict. We congratulate the winning parties.""We will continue to serve people and we hope that the new governments in these states focus on development," Surjewala told reporters here.