Congress 'fooling' nation in name the of Dalits: Sambit Patra, BJP

Taking on Congress, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said “Congress stands exposed over Dalits”.



“359 Dalits have died under Siddaramaiah rule in Karnataka, but Congress doesn’t talk about it” he said.



Patra further added saying, “This isn't fast, this is fast tracking of Rahul Gandhi's political career.” He also announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the deadlock in Parliament.



This comes on the day Congress President Rahul Gandhi observed hunger-strike at Raj Ghat in the national capital on Monday.



The Congress workers are staging a nationwide "fast" of the party to protest against the Narendra Modi government on key issues like non-functioning of Parliament, CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue, dilution of SC/ST Act and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi: Lashing out at Congress, Bharatiya Janta Party on Monday accused the former of indulging in divisive politics and “misleading the country with false facts”.