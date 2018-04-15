Cong dismisses BJP's demand for sacking its JK unit chief over statement on Kathua case

The Congress also termed as "misleading" the BJP's talk of its two state ministers resigning from their posts for taking part in a protest march supporting those accused of raping and killing the eight-year-old girl.



The opposition party claimed that it was because of the pressure exerted by the people and the protest march led by party chief Rahul Gandhi that saw the ruling BJP take the action against its ministers.



Congress leader Pawan Khera said the party did not defend its Karnataka leader Dinesh Gundurao's remark that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be shown slippers over Kathua and Unnao rape cases if the he entered the state.



Khera said Gundurao was a father of two and like everybody else he was deeply disturbed by what is happening to daughters in the country .



The BJP today released a video purportedly showing Mir calling the police probe in the Kathua case as motivated and defending the public protests against it. The saffron party demanded that Gandhi sack him.



Mir sahab has clearly said that the video they are talking about is one or one-and-half months old Because of Mir sahab's demand that there was some progress, action in the case, Khera told reporters here.



So, the talk of sacking (by the BJP) someone is misleading. Today, in fact, they (the BJP) should have kept quite. Today people are asking them questions, who are they (the BJP) to ask questions, he asked.



Hitting back at the BJP over the rape incidents, Khera accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of providing merely a lip service and of taking time to respond to them.



Khera claimed that the two Jammu and Kashmir ministers, Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, had to resign due to pressure.



You removed two ministers, that too in the wake of pressure But why Ajay Singh Bisht, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was not removed? he asked.



Asked about the BJP's comment that Gundurao made the remarks as the Congress wanted to incite violence sensing its defeat in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls, Khera said his party was not defending the remark.



But don't forget, without supporting what Mr Gundurao said, he is a father of two daughters. Today, we are all deeply distressed to see what is happening to our daughters in this country, Khera said.



Everywhere you have these ghastly stories, barbarism of the worst kind. Everybody's blood boils today, he added.



Khera also played down as noora kushti (fixed match) the BJP's allegation that some AAP workers had sported saffron "gamchas" and raised provocative slogans in front of a mosque in Delhi during a Ram Navami procession to instigate riots.



