 Congress on back foot after BJP's data theft charge, deletes its app from play store
The Congress and the BJP on Monday engaged in a war of words on the issue of data sharing with Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians" and the ruling party accusing the opposition party of "theft".

By: || Updated: 26 Mar 2018 02:00 PM
Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the BJP on Monday engaged in a war of words on the issue of data sharing with Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians" and the ruling party accusing the opposition party of "theft".


Rahul Gandhi claimed that Modi's app also tracked the location of users through GPS. "Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the App," said Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP, however, rubbished the charge and alleged that the Congress chief was speaking a "lie".



Hitting out at Gandhi, BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya said it was his party's app that was sharing user data with his friends in Singapore.

"Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India's oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore," Malviya said.



"Full marks to Congress for stating upfront that they'll give your data to **practically anyone** - undisclosed vendors, unknown volunteers, even 'groups with similar causes'. In theft of all forms, Congress has never been discreet!" Malviya tweeted.



The Congress party appears to have taken their app 'With INC' from Google PlayStore. A cursory search for the app on Apple App Store also fails to throw up any results for the Congress app.

French security researcher Baptiste Robert, who is known by his Twitter username Elliot Alderson, also put out a tweet saying, "Did @INCIndia removed their #android #app from the PlayStore just before my tweet?"



Earlier in the day, Robert had tweeted, "The IP address of http://membership.inc.in is 52.77.237.47. This server is located in Singapore. As you are an #Indian political party, having your server in #India is probably a good idea."



Malviya said Rahul has given a call to delete Narendra Modi app, but now Congress has deleted its own App from the play store after they were called out.



Union Minister Smriti Irani also mocked at the Congress for deleting its own app.



The Congress chief had on Sunday attacked Modi over allegations of data sharing from his official app without users' consent. Gandhi also accused the media of "burying" the story.

His attack on the prime minister was based on a media report in which a French vigilante hacker has purportedly alleged that data was stolen from his official NaMo app without the consent of the users.

"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," he had tweeted.

