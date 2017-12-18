Congress accepts people's verdict, fought anger with dignity: Rahul Gandhi



The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me.

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 18, 2017



My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage.



— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 18, 2017



;

The newly-elected party chief also congratulated the BJP and thanked the people of both states for the love they showered upon him."The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me," Gandhi tweeted.He also thanked Congress workers for demonstrating that "Congress's greatest strength is its decency and courage".My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage," he said.The 47-year-old, who took up the new role of Congress President last Saturday, had earlier told party MPs in the Parliament that he's "not disappointed" with the verdict. He asked the MPs also to not get dejected with the results.The Gandhi scion was attacked heavily by BJP leaders over Congress' loss in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said change of guard in Congress was an auspicious sign for the the BJP.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also took a jibe at Rahul saying the party is greeted by misfortune at the very outset.Trends from 181 seats in the state, gave the BJP a lead in over a 100 seats while the Congress was following with 69.The simple majority mark in the 182-member Assembly is 92.The Congress, however, appears to be on its way to improve its 2012 tally.