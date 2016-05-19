Congress accepts verdict of people: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the party accepts the verdict of the people and it will introspect into the reasons behind its poor showing in the assembly polls.



“The Indian National Congress accepts the verdict of the people of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala with utmost humility,” Gandhi said in a statement released here.



“I thank all the voters who participated in strengthening our democratic process during these elections as also the Congress workers and leaders who worked hard during the campaign,” she added.



“We will introspect into the reasons for our loss and will rededicate ourselves to the service of the people with greater vigour,” she said.



Gandhi also congratulated the people of Puducherry “for giving the party the mandate” to rule.



She also extended her wishes to the leaders of the winning parties and hoped, “good governance and development shall remain the centre point of political discourse”.



