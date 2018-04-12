Congress' 1st list for Karnataka assembly polls likely on Friday

According to sources, the Congress central election committee will meet on Friday morning under party president Rahul Gandhi's chairmanship and will pick the candidates for the upcoming polls.



Gandhi has recently added the party's new general secretary in charge of organisation, Ashok Gehlot, in the all-important panel that finalises the party candidates for various polls.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is spearheading the party's campaign, is likely to have a big say in the choice of party candidates, the sources said.



Congress is seeking to retain power in the southern state.

