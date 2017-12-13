Cong leader Alpesh Thakor’s SHOCKING claim, says “PM eats mushrooms worth Rs 4 lakh everyday”

Gujarat: The assembly elections in Gujarat have now taken a racial turn after Congress leader Alpesh Thakor on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “he has become fair after consuming special mushrooms from Taiwan”.While addressing crowd, Thakor said “Prime Minister was very dark previously. I have seen his skin colour. But ever since he has started special mushrooms from Taiwan, which cost Rs 80 thousand each, he has lightened and brightened his skin colour.As per the leader, PM consumes 5 mushrooms everyday which is worth Rs 4 lakh.Thakor’s statement left BJP fuming. Party leader Tejinder Bagga shared a video of a Taiwani woman’s video where she stated Thakor’s statement as false.In the video, the woman said “I heard an Indian politician claim that a mushroom found in Taiwan cost USD $ 1,200 and can turn a dark person turn fair. This news is completely false, and I have never seen a mushroom like this in my country.” The woman further urged the leader to not drag Taiwan in his politics.As a matter of fact, PM is very fond of mushrooms. Also, the breed of mushrooms he likes the most if known as Guchhi, which is found in Himalayas and not in Taiwan.Also, these mushrooms cost around Rs 10,000 per kg.Watch full speech: