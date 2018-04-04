 Computer Baba, 4 others 'sadhus' accorded MoS status by Madhya Pradesh govt
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Computer Baba, 4 others 'sadhus' accorded MoS status by Madhya Pradesh govt

Computer Baba, 4 others 'sadhus' accorded MoS status by Madhya Pradesh govt

The Madhya Pradesh government has accorded the Minister of State status to five 'babas'.

By: || Updated: 04 Apr 2018 08:23 PM
Computer Baba, 4 others 'sadhus' accorded MoS status by Madhya Pradesh govt

The Madhya Pradesh government has accorded the Minister of State status to five 'sadhus. Photo: ANI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has accorded the Minister of State status to five 'babas'.

As per the order of General Administration Department's Additional Secretary K K Katiya, the MoS status has been accorded to Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant.

On March 31, the five religious leaders were appointed to a committee set up for the conservation of the Narmada river.



As members of the committee, they have been given the MoS status, a GAD official was quoted as saying by PTI..

According to reports, all the five 'sadhus' were to take out a Narmada Ghotala Rath Yatra against the Shivraj government, to expose corruption in river Narmada conservation work.



Assembly elections are due in the state later this year, and main opposition Congress has dubbed the decision an attempt by the BJP to exploit the respect the religious leaders enjoy in society.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended his move, saying "We want every section of the society to work towards development and welfare of people and that is why we have attempted to bring together each section of the society".



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story RJD releases Bihar government's report card

trending now

INDIA
Black buck case verdict: Salman Khan, other actors reach ...
VIDEO
Twarit: UP CM Yogi Adityanath scolds man seeking help ...
VIDEO
Master Stroke: Why youth in India resort to protest ...