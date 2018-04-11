Kashmir rattled by communalisation tinge to rape

The answer to this question remains ambiguous. The recent incident in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, again proved how our country is befalling into some crooked hands wherein one can’t expect justice over injustice. Since a long time now, the communal hatred in India is leading to the sacrifice of innocent lives.



Kathua witnessed a horrific incident during January this year when an 8-year-old nomadic Muslim Bakerwal girl was abducted, then sedated by anti-anxiety drugs, raped and unfortunately, killed. Eventually, the act of revenge turned out to be an act of barbarism.



What was the conspiracy?



The entire incident was actually a well-woven conspiracy wherein the conspirators, at present, are said to be shielded by powerful hands. The rape and murder of this 8-year-old assumed communal overtones and later on turned out to be a raging controversy. The communal conflict by Hindus and Bakerwals lie at the heart of this sordid saga. To reiterate, the victim belonged to the Bakerwals community and many a times there were regular skirmishes between the two communities over the land trespass in Rasana. The accused, Sanjhi Ram, his son (juvenile), police officer Deepak Khajuria and his friend Pravesh Kumar hatched a conspiracy in November last year. The idea was to teach a lesson to the Bakerwals but it turned out to be something more than even shameful. By the first week of January, it was planned that Khajuria will procure drugs in order to keep the girl sedated and juvenile would kidnap her. Everything went as per plan. As per police, the girl was abducted on 10th of January and was allegedly raped in the forests before she was taken to ‘Devsthan’, a locally known temple. But this did not stop here…the girl was sedated with anti-anxiety drugs on 11th of January and was raped later on. The assault continued till 14th of January when she was allegedly raped by Khajuria as well as the juvenile. The girl who was confined using sedatives was strangled and then hit on the head so as to confirm if she was dead. The body was later dumped inside the prayer hall.



What happened later?



It is just not about the act which was heinous and outrageous in itself, but it is now more about proceedings aftermath that adds to the disgrace of the same. The 18-page charge sheet was filed on Monday but a group of lawyers of Kathua Bar Association prevented Crime Branch of J&K from filing a charge sheet on the case. This doesn’t stop here, the Jammu High Court Bar Association (JHCBA) is on strike since Thursday against the investigations leading by Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police. There are public protests by lawyers under the banner of Hindu Ekta Munch but it seems that everything is a mere show for the political party in the state. (BJP in alliance with PDP).



In this entire case, nothing can be more shameful than the role of lawyers who subverted the sanctity of justice. These so-called ‘dignified’ lawyers rather projected themselves in an unethical and unscrupulous light. The polluted political saga took one step ahead in Kathua when the two BJP members, last month, reportedly attended a rally of Hindu Ekta Manch which was held in support of the accused in the case.



TILL WHEN?



The current raging situation in Kathua and the hunger strike is well justified but not for those who are engulfed within their religious leanings. Wherein a hapless 8-year-old girl was brutally raped and strangled to death, the politicians are calling the situation ‘a war’, a war of religion, which to quote, "they want to win". The Crime Branch also arrested Special Police Officers (SPOs) Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, a Rasana resident Parvesh Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector Anand Dutta and Head Constable Tilak Raj in the case. As per the reports, two personnel, Tilak Raj, and Anand Dutta have been arrested on the suspicion of obliterating the evidence. To showcase another point, the case has been handed over to the CBI but BJP, being the ruling party at the center possess every right to push the case at its fastest possible. But the question is that why the association is stressing on the investigation done by the agency which is controlled by the union government that too when the investigation proceedings have been done by the state’s crime branch. There are multiple factors that lie at the heart of this entire sordid incident. Be it religious leanings or some competitive vote bank politics. But one thing is clear that amidst all the shattered and obscure stands, the murder of that 8-year innocent soul has become the perfect example of the communalization of rape wherein the silence by the politicians is obliquely endorsing the atrocious crime in the state.



