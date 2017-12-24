 Committed to transforming the Northeast: PM Modi
Committed to transforming the Northeast: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to thank the voters of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh.

By: || Updated: 24 Dec 2017 08:50 PM
Committed to transforming the Northeast: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi hails BJP's victory in Arunachal Pradesh and UP by-polls. Image: PTI/ File

New Delhi: Expressing gratitude over BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh by-elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a congratulatory message for UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He also tweeted a thankful message for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also expressed happiness over the party's improved performance in a bypoll in West Bengal.
"My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India's villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering," PM Modi tweeted.



In another tweet, he thanked voters of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the
BJP.
"We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast," he said.





On the bypoll results of Sabang, West Bengal, PM Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal.

