Committed to transforming the Northeast: PM Modi

He also expressed happiness over the party's improved performance in a bypoll in West Bengal.
"My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India's villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering," PM Modi tweeted.
My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India's villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering. I congratulate CM @myogiadityanath Ji and the @BJP4UP Team for their stupendous efforts.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017
In another tweet, he thanked voters of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the
BJP.
"We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast," he said.
I thank the people of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in BJP. We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast. @BJP4Arunachal
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017
On the bypoll results of Sabang, West Bengal, PM Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal.
Happy to see a significant rise in the BJP’s vote share in Sabang, West Bengal. I thank the people for their support and assure them that BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal. I appreciate the @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas for their effort.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017
