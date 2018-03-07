 Coach comes to Mohammad Shami's rescue after wife alleges extramarital affairs, domestic violence
Mohammad Shami's coach Badruddin Siddiqui said Shami is a very shy person and the allegations levelled against the Indian pacer by his wife are totally false.

Updated: 07 Mar 2018 12:35 PM
NEW DELHI: After Mohammad Shami's wife levelled serious allegations against Indian cricketer, his coach came to his rescue and said the charges against Shami are "totally false".

Badruddin Siddiqui, Shami's childhood coach, said Shami is a very shy person and the allegations against him are false.

"Shami is a very shy person, used to always stay away from crowds. I know him and his family very well. His wife's accusation totally false. The couple should have sorted out the matter among themselves. Last time I spoke to him was during South Africa tour," Siddiqui said.

In a startling revelation that could land Shami in serious trouble, his wife has accused him of having extramarital affairs and torturing her mentally and physically.

In a series of posts shared on the social media, Hasin Jahan attached screenshots of Shami's alleged chats with many women. She also posted photographs of some women and claimed they were "Shami's girlfriends".

Jahan said she found Shami’s phone along with some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.



“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of an iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women,” said Jahan, speaking exclusively to ABP News.

When Jahan found Shami’s phone, it was locked. After trying out different combinations, one pattern finally matched and she got access to the "chats".

“If I’m not wrong, he was gifted that phone by Delhi Daredevils in 2014. Though, he kept on denying it,” said Jahan.

Jahan, who is planning to take legal actions against her husband, said Shami and his family members were torturing her for a period of more than two years with attempts of trying to kill her.

“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” claimed Jahan.

Shami, Uttar Pradesh born cricketer, currently resides in Kolkata with his wife and daughter and represents Bengal in first-class cricket.

