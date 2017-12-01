UP Civic Poll Results: Congress wiped out in Amethi, CM Yogi attacks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated BJP workers for the spectacular show in the civic polls and credited the victory to PM Narendra Modi's ' development vision' and party chief Amit Shah's 'strategy'.Adityanath attacked Rahul Gandhi for Congress' poor performance in Amethi were all its candidates were trailing in all the Nagar Panchayat seats."The civic poll results are an eye-opener especially for those who are talking big in Gujarat elections. They have been wiped out in Amethi and couldn't manage to open their account elsewhere in the state.Adityanath said BJP will now look forward to achieving the goal of 100 per cent success in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.A BJP leader told IANS they plan to use the electoral drubbing of the Congress in the Gandhi stronghold of Amethi in a big way during the campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections."The point proved by these results is that while we continue to be accepted by the people for our good and development-oriented work, the Congress is not even able to save its own fiefdoms, forget their daydream to win Gujarat," the BJP leader said.