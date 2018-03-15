CM Yogi Adityanath faces flak from BJP leaders for party's debacle in UP bypolls



In a veiled attack on Yogi Adityanath, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said election of such leaders who cannot give favorable results to the top posts is like committing suicide."There are many leaders with popular support but do not hold any post in the party. It's understandable that the leaders who occupy posts without working for the people, will become arrogant," he said."Appointing to the top posts such leaders who cannot win you elections is like committing suicide in a democracy. However, things can still be corrected," he said.Former BJP MP Ramakant Yadav also hit out at Adityanath and criticised his government for ignoring the Dalits and backward class.He said if BJP fails to learn from its mistake, the party will lose heavily in 2019 general elections.Ramakant, in an aggressive tone, said: "The Dalits and people of backward classes have been tortured and deprived of their rights. There have been attempts to touch the reservation policies. All of this led to the humiliating defeat of the BJP.""We thought after becoming the chief minister, Adityanath will take every section of the society together but he didn't do so. A wrong signal was sent to the people of the state," he said.Ramakant said for BJP to overcome this defeat, the party has to take the Dalits and backward class in favour by giving them equal rights.BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has been critical of the Narendra Modi government in the past, said he feels "sorry" for his "friend" Adityanath, who "lost the battle in his home turf". Sinha said Adityanath was right when he said that overconfidence led to the BJP's defeat in the bypolls."I have been repeatedly saying that arrogance, short temper or overconfidence are the biggest killers in democratic politics, whether it comes from Trump, Mitron or opposition leaders," he said.Sinha also congratulated Akhilesh, Mayawati, Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi for bypoll results in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar."In true sportsman spirit, I want to congratulate the young and dynamic Akhilesh Yadav and mass leader Mayawati Ji and the great leader LaluJi. Kudos and congrats to the emerging political youth icon with mesmerizing personality – Tejashwi Yadav," Sinha tweeted.He said Bihar bypoll results speak volumes about BJP's future and the party can't take it lightly. "Fasten your seatbelts," he told the party leaders.