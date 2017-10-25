CM Chouhan says ‘MP roads better than US roads’; gets trolled

Chouhan while addressing the forum said that “Madhya Pradesh roads are better than United States’ roads”.
The statement was followed by tons of reactions and trolls.
Underwater Tunnel for gwalior {M.P}
While delivering a speech Chouhan said, “I have been a Chief Minister of MP for over 12 years and I realized that in order to develop a state, one has to focus on its infrastructure. Therefore, I laid my focus on roads and built amazing roads for MP”.
CM further added, “On landing in Washington, I realized that MP roads are better than Washington roads”.
Within hours of CM’s statement, social media was flooded with reactions and trolls.
Twitteratis shared pictures of water-logged flood affected MP roads and smooth and clean US’ roads, and gave them sarcastic captions.
Some also shared pictures of policemen carrying CM Chouhan when he had gone to take a stock of situation during floods in MP. The picture had attracted a lot of flak even earlier.
A hashtag, #HastagMPRoads started trending on social media, where people shared their views on CM’s statement.
Some facts about MP roads:
- As per NCRB data, 112 road accidents take place in MP everyday
- Atleast 27 people die due to road accidents in MP everyday
- MP stands at 4th position when it comes to road accidents in the country
