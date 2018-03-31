Class XII economics re-test on April 25, decision on Class X Maths paper later



Class-X students from J&K, Uttarakhand,Himachal,Punjab, Chandigarh,Rajasthan,UP, Bihar, WB,North eastern states, Jharkhand,Odisha,Andhra, Telangana,Karnataka,TN, Puduchery,Andaman, Lakshadweep,Kerala, Karnataka, Goa,Maharashtra,Gujarat,MP, Chhattisgarh,will not give Maths retest

I am amazed to see headlines in some news channels about confusion over retest. Out of 16 lakh students, more than 14 lakh students of Class X will not have to give retest in Maths. This is final decision. (1/2)

As far as Delhi and Haryana, where police investigation is on, retest for Class-X Maths will be conducted only if investigation points to large scale leak. There should be no confusion. (2/2)

The CBSE on Friday said the re-examination of Class XII Economics Paper will be held on April 25. Shedding light on the same, the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that the announcements made by his ministry on Friday should clear all confusion regarding the re-test of the CBSE Class 10 maths and Class 12 Economics papers.The re-examination of the board's Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.In a series of tweets, the Union Minister reiterated the statements made by School Education Secretary Anil Swarup."In the larger interest of academics and students the sensitive government has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for class 10th. The test will be held in Delhi, Haryana after final inputs from police and that too if needed it will be held in July," he tweeted.In the interest of students of 12th class so that their career is not hampered, their economics retest will happen on April 25. So now no confusion. All the best, Javadekar said in a tweet.Ruling out a nationwide re-tests for Class 10 mathematics, the HRD Ministry said that a final decision on the re-examination for Delhi-NCR and Haryana would be taken in the next 15 days after a detailed inquiry.On the investigation over the sensational paper leak affecting around 28 lakh students, School Education Secretary Anil Swarup had previously said, "there are 2 levels of inquiry - one is the police inquiry and the other is a departmental inquiry. We cannot say what exactly went wrong but we are trying to find out."