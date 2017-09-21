Class 5 student of Gorakhpur school commits suicide, leaves behind a note

Navneet Prakash, who was a class 5 student, consumed poison after being dismayed over a punishment from his teacher on September 15. The boy was immediately admitted to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday.Navneet, who was studying in St. Anthony School, had mentioned the nature of punishment that his teacher gave him in the suicide note he wrote just before dying, listening to which any parent's heart would melt.“Dad, today on September 15, I had my first exam. My class teacher made me cry till 9:15 am and didn’t permit me to sit, only because she believes students who ‘polish apples’ for her. Please don’t believe anything they say. Yesterday, she made me stand for 3 periods. I have decided to die today. My last wish is to tell my teacher to not give such a big punishment to any student”.“Goodbye Dad, Mom and didi”As per Navneet’s family, he was a very bright student, and he had mentioned how important his teachers were to him, in a diary he maintained.But, no one had ever imagined that the same teacher would turn into a villain for him.The boy’s parents have filed a case against the accused school and teacher. The school authorities are yet to make any statement on the issue.The incident comes days after a class 2 student of Gurugram’s Ryan International School was found murdered with his throat slit, in school premises. The case has been handed over to CBI.