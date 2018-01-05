SHOCKING: Class 12 girl abducted, gang-raped & murdered in Bulandshahr, UP

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident of gang-rape and murder has come to light from Bulandshahr, where a class 12 student was first abducted while she was returning home from tuitions and thereafter found murdered in a lake.The girl was returning back home on a bicycle and had gone missing for two days before her body was found by the locals who later informed police.The entire incident of kidnapping was recorded on CCTV camera, where it can be clearly seen that an Alto car stops next to the girl, who was walking down the road with her bicycle and was later abducted by the goons in the car.As per the police officials, the girl was murdered by choking her neck and her pants were partially removed when she was found, therefore the cops are suspecting gang-rape.As per the police officials, 5 people have been arrested on suspicion and a probe has been launched.Though, more details on the same are awaited, the incident has raised many questions over the security of women in Yogi-raj.