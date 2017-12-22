Class 10 girl shot on head by class 11 boy; succumbs to injuries

: A Class 10 girl, who was allegedly shot in the head by his friend following a heated argument, succumbed to her injuries, police said today.Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said that the girl was referred by a hospital in Vasundhara to another hospital in Noida after receiving first-aid on Tuesday.The girl, who studied at a school in Delhi, was shot at in the head by the boy, a Class 11 student, following a heated argument, the police said.The girl, who was in a coma, died last night, the SSP said.The boy has been sent to police custody and his father has been detained by the Indirapuram police, Singh said. An FIR for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been converted into the Section of Murder (302), he said.A case under the Arms Act has also been registered against the boy's father, the SSP said.The incident took place on Tuesday near Vartalok Society in Vasundhara when the duo was returning home on a scooty from a coaching centre, the police said.The boy also shot himself with a licenced pistol of his father, they said."Being a minor, the boy will be sent to jail or the Bal Sudhar Grah. It depends on the discretion of the court and the subject to confirmation of his age as per documents, the SSP added.