Clashes erupt in Kolkata after bus cruses two students; vehicles torched

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, two college students were crushed to death after a bus hit them on Saturday; leading to clashes between locals and police officials.The accident took place at the crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass around 11.45 am.It happened when the bus ignored the traffic signal and ran over the two boys.The accused driver has been arrested.Immediately after the incident, the angry locals pelted stones and torched four buses, lashed out at police officials for not controlling the traffic and instead demanding money from other vehicles.The mob also hurled stones at the police vehicles and set a fire tender on fire.To control the mob, the cops had to report to tear gas and baton-charge the mob to disperse them."We have been talking to local people and area domination operation has been carried out," the police officer said.