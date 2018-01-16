'Contructive meeting' held between CJI Dipak Misra and four dissenting SC judges

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday afternoon met the four dissenting senior Supreme Court judges who had virtually revolted against him last week.Reports say Misra has assured the four judges of resolving all the issues they had raised at the earliest. Sources say the meeting that lasted for 15 minutes was “constructive” in nature and will again be held tomorrow morning.At an unprecedented press conference last week, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph openly castigated the functioning of the top court headed by Misra.According to news agency PTI, in its emergency meeting on Saturday, the SCBA had passed a resolution asking the chief justice to convene a full court meeting of the apex court judges and transfer all pending PILs for hearing before the five senior-most judges who are members of the collegium.Venugopal, the attorney general, also hoped that things will be resolved in the next few days.On Sunday, CJI Misra met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and SCBA's Singh, and had reportedly assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.The Bar Council of India has continued to maintain that there was "absolutely no crisis now".