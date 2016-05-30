Check orissaresults.nic.in & chseodisha.nic.in for CHSE Odisha Class 12th Plus Two Exam Results 2016; Arts and Commerce to be announced shortly

Students, who appeared for CHSE class 12th Arts and Commerce examinations, will be able to locate their results on board’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in
We know that waiting for big tests like CHSE Odisha class 12th (Arts and Commerce) exam results, could sometimes be a stressful experience. However, we are keeping you updated on on priority about your results.
How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th (Arts and Commerce) Exam Results 2016:
1. Access the websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in
2. Select your course
3. Enter your roll number, name and other credentials required
4. Your result will appear on the screen
5. Take a printout for future reference.
A message for students of CHSE Odisha Class 12th (Arts and Commerce):
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
About the Board:
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar.
First Published: 30 May 2016 02:07 AM