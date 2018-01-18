 China's activities have increased in Doklam, constructs building & bunker: Congress
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • China's activities have increased in Doklam, constructs building & bunker: Congress

China's activities have increased in Doklam, constructs building & bunker: Congress

Congress has supported its claims using satellite images.

By: || Updated: 18 Jan 2018 11:45 AM
China's activities have increased in Doklam, constructs building & bunker: Congress

Image: Congress' Randeep Surjewala/ABP Live

New Delhi: The activities of China has increased considerably in the Doklam region, claimed the Congress on Thursday and demanded clarifications from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about what his government is doing in this direction and for the safety of the country.

Congress has supported its claims using satellite images.

"Two-story building is built in the Doklam region," said Congress' Randeep Surjewala in a press conference and added that bunker is also built.

In 2017, China-India entered standoff over the construction of a road in Doklam. On 16 June 2017 Chinese troops with construction vehicles and road-building equipment began extending an existing road southward in Doklam, a territory which is claimed by both China as well as India's ally Bhutan. Around 270 Indian troops, on 18 June 2017, with weapons and two bulldozers, entered Doklam to stop the Chinese troops from constructing the road.

Both India and China, on 28 August 2017, announced that they had withdrawn all their troops from the face-off site in Doklam.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 5 smart ways to financially back-up your life's crucial moments

trending now

VIDEO
Viral Sach: Did Shivraj Singh Chouhan beat a security ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Saba qamar
INDIA
Spirit of innovation pulled India, Israel closer: PM Modi ...