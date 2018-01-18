China's activities have increased in Doklam, constructs building & bunker: Congress

The activities of China has increased considerably in the Doklam region, claimed the Congress on Thursday and demanded clarifications from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about what his government is doing in this direction and for the safety of the country.Congress has supported its claims using satellite images."Two-story building is built in the Doklam region," said Congress' Randeep Surjewala in a press conference and added that bunker is also built.In 2017, China-India entered standoff over the construction of a road in Doklam. On 16 June 2017 Chinese troops with construction vehicles and road-building equipment began extending an existing road southward in Doklam, a territory which is claimed by both China as well as India's ally Bhutan. Around 270 Indian troops, on 18 June 2017, with weapons and two bulldozers, entered Doklam to stop the Chinese troops from constructing the road.Both India and China, on 28 August 2017, announced that they had withdrawn all their troops from the face-off site in Doklam.