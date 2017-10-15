China knows that India is no more weak: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India has ceased to be a weak nation since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Since Prime Minister Modi came to the Centre, you all would have noticed that India is not the 'weak India' anymore, but has become the world's 'strongest' India," Rajnath said, addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Lodhi Mahasabha in Lucknow.The Home Minister added that the conflict with China over the stand-off at the Doklam plateau was also resolved because of India's image of a strong nation."Our issues with China have been resolved, because China also understood that India is not the weak India anymore, but it's strong now," he said.Singh claimed the killing of terrorists by the Army was a testament to India's strength in national security."For the first time, the Indian army is now killing terrorist every day. Pakistan tries to send terrorists to our side, but we have succeeded in finishing off five to ten of them every single time," Singh said.The Home Minister also asserted that the BJP-led government was dedicated to the betterment of the poor of the country, and enumerated the various schemes launched by the government towards the same."Modi ji is the first-ever Prime Minister of India, who decided that the right to enter big banks should not only belong to Tata, Birla, and Ambani, but also to the poor of the nation," Singh said.Adding to the list of schemes for the poor, Singh also mentioned the Mudra Yojana, and the Centre's scheme to provide LPG gas cylinders to almost 5 crore poor households by the end of 2019, and added that over 3 lakh households have already been covered.