China extends olive branch towards India via advertisement on its National Day

New Delhi: Days after China removed its army from Dokalam, after a prolonged debate with India; the Chinese President Xi-Jinping has sought that “both countries should maintain cordial relations, which would be good for both”.Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about maintaining the peace. Since both India and China are fast growing countries, therefore the need of the hours is to walk together, maintaining good relations.The statements of both the leaders have been published in an advertisement of China’s 68National Day, saying the same is the message of both Indian PM and Chinese President.The advertisement has also mentioned that both the leaders have met for 12 times so far.HM Rajnath Singh is set to visit Indo-China border on Friday, during visit to Uttarakhand. Rajnath is likely to see the current state of the areas located close to the border.