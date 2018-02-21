Chief Secy Anshu Prakash was assaulted: Confirms medical report

New Delhi: A day after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he has been assaulted by two AAP MLAs, the matter escalated on Wednesday after Prakash’s medical report confirmed that he has been assaulted.The medical reports confirmed that Chief Secretary had ‘swelling’.The claims of the same have been rejected by Aam Aadmi Party. Party leader Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference and said, “Yes, an argument broke out. But, the fact that assault took place is false”.Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday surrendered himself at Jamia Nagar police station.Earlier Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal was arrested by police on Tuesday night in connection with the case.“One AAP MLA Prakash Jharwal has been arrested by Delhi Police on a frivolous complaint by IAS,” AAP chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet.On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another party MLA, whom he can identify, in front of the Chief Minister at Kejriwal’s residence on Monday midnight, where he was called for a meeting.