  ABP LIVE
  INDIA
AAP’s political opponents demand that the action be taken against the accused MLAs.

By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 02:09 PM
Employees halt work at Delhi Secretariat; AAP says Chief Secretary making ludicrous allegations

Visual from the Delhi Secretariat. PIC/Ankit Gupta

New Delhi: First visuals of the Delhi Secretariat were out where employees and officers have threatened to go on strike protesting against the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

As the matter got intensified this morning, Aam Aam Aadmi Party today alleged that its leaders Aashish Khetan and Imran Hussaain heckled in Secretariat. It said its volunteers were thrashed by motivated elements showing up as employees. The party said the police officials stayed as mute spectators refusing to stop the violence.



Dozens of employees are protesting outside the CM Kejriwal's office demanding his response to the incident.

Responding to allegations of assault by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, AAP issued a statement saying the bureaucrat is making ludicrous allegations at the behest of the BJP.



“About 2.5 lakh families were deprived of rations last month due to faulty implementation of Aadhaar. MLAs were under tremendous pressure from public. There was a meeting of MLAs at the CM’s residence. The Chief Secretary refused to answer questions saying that he was answerable only to the LG and not to MLAs and CM. He even used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions. Moreover, it is false information that the meeting and the argument was about TV ads. The entire discussion was on how large number of families were not getting
ration,” the statement said.

DN Singh, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services President, talking to reporters on the matter said."we have urged LG to take legal action be taken against those responsible. This is like a constitutional crisis, never seen such a thing happen in the past many years. We will go to office and but not work"

First Published:
