 Chhattisgarh: Sukma's Naxal-affected Chintalnar village electrified after 15 years
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Chhattisgarh: Sukma's Naxal-affected Chintalnar village electrified after 15 years

Chhattisgarh: Sukma's Naxal-affected Chintalnar village electrified after 15 years

By: || Updated: 09 Apr 2018 08:27 AM
Chhattisgarh: Sukma's Naxal-affected Chintalnar village electrified after 15 years

Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a major development, Sukma's Naxal-affected Chintalnar village electrified after 15 years.

Expressing delight, villagers said, reported news agency ANI, "Naxals had destroyed facilities."

"We are delighted to get electricity in our village. We will reap all the benefit that electricity can provide, we will now be able to use fridge and TV," said a Chintalnar resident.

"Lost in dark for so many years, Chintalnar & Jagargunda will light up again. Naxals kept villagers deprived of electricity. Soldiers sacrificed to provide basic amenities of road, communication & electricity, their sacrifice won't go in vain," said Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, reported news agency.



The area has witnessed many encounters between security forces and Naxals. It may be recalled that in April 2010 in an ambush 75 CRPF jawan lost their lives.

It may also be recalled that in an exclusive interview to ABP Live's Anurag Kumar in FebruaryMoS (Home Ministry) Hansraj Ahir had assured that the government is talking tough actions to control the menace of Naxalism.   

[Read] MONDAY TALK: 'We are crushing Naxalism with heavy hand, squeezed it to 450 police stations,' says Hansraj Ahir

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story UPDATE: UP Board Result 2018 for class 10th and 12th to be announced this month

trending now

VIDEO
Changes in UP BJP possible; Chief may be changed ...
WORLD
Three dead, 30 injured as van bulldozes into busy restaurants ...
VIDEO
Film Hindi Medium Part 2: Man poses as underprivileged for ...