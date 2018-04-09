Chhattisgarh: Sukma's Naxal-affected Chintalnar village electrified after 15 years

"We are delighted to get electricity in our village. We will reap all the benefit that electricity can provide, we will now be able to use fridge and TV," said a Chintalnar resident.
"Lost in dark for so many years, Chintalnar & Jagargunda will light up again. Naxals kept villagers deprived of electricity. Soldiers sacrificed to provide basic amenities of road, communication & electricity, their sacrifice won't go in vain," said Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, reported news agency.
The area has witnessed many encounters between security forces and Naxals. It may be recalled that in April 2010 in an ambush 75 CRPF jawan lost their lives.
It may also be recalled that in an exclusive interview to ABP Live's Anurag Kumar in February, MoS (Home Ministry) Hansraj Ahir had assured that the government is talking tough actions to control the menace of Naxalism.
First Published: 09 Apr 2018 08:27 AM