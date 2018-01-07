Chhattisgarh: BJP MP injured in road accident



Chhattisgarh: BJP MP from Janjgir constituency sustained shoulder injuries after her vehicle collided with a tractor in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/W72VyQtvbT

— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

New Delhi: In a road mishap in Chhattisgarh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP from Janjgir constituency, Kamla Devi Patle got injured.The accident took place in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, when her vehicle rammed into a tractor from behind, police said.The 51- year- old MP has sustained a fracture but is out of danger.In a tweet ANI informed that the MP has sustained shoulder injuries in the accident.Patle was heading to Raipur in an SUV this afternoon when the tractor ahead of her vehicle suddenly took a right turn on the Balodabazaar bypass road, 80 kms away from here, a senior police officer said."Kamla Devi Patle sustained a fracture in her left hand in the accident and she was rushed to a local hospital before shifted to Raipur for further treatment. Her condition is said to be out of danger," Balodabazar Superintendent of Police RN Dash told PTI.There was no vehicle escorting the MP's SUV at the time of the accident. The driver of the SUV and four other persons, including the husband of the MP, who were on the back seat, are safe, the officer said.The tractor has been seized, the SP said, adding that efforts are on to trace the driver of the tractor who fled the spot.A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on, he added.