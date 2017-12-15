Ch'garh BJP leader's SHAMEFUL slur, addresses Congress President Rahul Gandhi as 'pappu'

New Delhi: Just days after Congress suspended senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyer for his ‘neech’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janta Party leader Brijmohan on Thursday, addressed Congress President Rahul Gandhi as Pappu.The statement has come on the day when the polling for the second phase of Gujarat Elections ended and when all parties have been attacking each other for using disrespectful slurs.While speaking for Rahul, Chhattisgarh minster Brijmohan said “Pappu will take a lot of time to upgrade”. The statement has come just days after Gandhi’s elevation as party Chief.The statement came in spite of the fact PM Modi has time and again reiterated in front of his party leaders to not use disrespectful words for the opposition leaders.After having a clear majority after UP Municipal polls, PM Modi had told his party leaders that “The tree with fruits always bends, therefore you all should be humble”.Even the election commission had opposed to BJP’s advertisement ahead of Gujarat Elections where Gandhi was addressed as ‘pappu’ .