Chetan Cheetah rejoins duty after being shot 9 times by terrorists

CRPF commandant Chetan Cheetah who had slipped into coma for two months being shot nine times during an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Bandipora, has reportedly once again joined active duty. As per reports, Cheetah will be given office related work.The 45-year-old had suffered bilateral upper limbs fractures, bullet injuries in his head and lost his right eye during the bloody encounter that claimed lives of three Indian soldiers.Cheetah, who was a Commanding Officer of the 45th battalion on March 16, Cheetah was shifted to normal ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was also taken off the ventilator.Cheetah was first taken to military hospital in Srinagar where medications were given to prevent bleeding. However, given the extent of the injuries and his comatose state, it was decided to airlift him to the AIIMS trauma center.