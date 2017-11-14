Chennai: Woman dies after jilted lover sets her on fire along with mother, sister

Akash had been stalking S. Induja for some time. On Monday night he went to the apartment where she lived and called her. According to reports, Induja and her family were initially reluctant to open the door. But when Aakash persisted, they opened the door.When Induja came out along with her mother and sister, Akash poured petrol from a can he was carrying and set them ablaze.While Induja died of her burn injuries, her mother S. Renuka and sister S. Niveditha are in hospital, police said.However, other reports claimed that Akash entered Induja's apartment and had an argument with her and family. Angered over what had happened, he went outside and took a can of petrol, and doused Induja with it.“At that point, everyone started running as they caught fire. First, the boy ran away, then the mother who was on fire was running behind him, and I was behind them. I, too, got burned in the incident,” the News Minute quoted a neighbour of Induja as saying.According to reports, Indhuja, an engineering graduate, had been scared of Aakash's behaviour.(With inputs from IANS)