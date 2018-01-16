Chennai journos boycott Jignesh Mevani press meet after he asks for Republic TV’s mic to be removed



TN media asks @jigneshmevani80 to leave...as he wanted a particular channel's mic to be removed from a press conference. Chennai media says 'No need for your Press conference' you can't dictate terms to us.

Applause???????????????????????? to the #Chennai media for taking a stand agains #JigneshMevani he deserved it!! https://t.co/jqgRgTajtp



Bravo Chennai journos, Jignesh Mewani deserved it there. Delhi media watched in silence as Shehla Rashid asked Republic tv out Will they learn any lesson? https://t.co/bPOxYL1EJI



More power to journalists in Chennai who stood by @Republic TV journalist @sanjusadagopan when Jignesh Mevani tried to remove him for press event. Journalists united to boycott the politician to teach him a lesson. Delhi Media should take a leaf out of this episode.



Journos from Chennai has set example of Solidarity & Rejected arrogance of Jignesh Mevani. He demanded removal of Republic Journalist at his press conference but all Journalists walked out & said We don't want your conference. Tamil Nadu Journos showed they're beyond TRP & Agenda



: In a show of solidarity, journalists on Tuesday boycotted a press meet to be addressed by Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani here after he refused to talk in the presence of Republic TV.After a close door interaction with students and academicians, Mevani had agreed to a short media meet. As soon as the newsmen started getting ready for the event by arranging the microphones, Mevani asked the reporter of Republic TV channel to remove his equipment.“We were arranging the microphone. As soon as he saw microphone that had our logo, he asked us to remove it. I told him we want a general byte and not an exclusive. But he refused”, the reporter covering the event told PTI.“We felt like he was dictating terms. We just sought a byte from him on issues relating to the State (Tamil Nadu)”, he said.The video released later by the TV channel showed Mevani saying he will not speak if there was a question from that particular channel.“If a question comes (from that channel) I will stop speaking to anyone. Let the mic be removed”, Mevani said.Reacting to Mevani’s rider, another TV channel reporter told him: “You cannot demand like that. If you do not want to talk then it is up to you. Thank You.”(With PTI inputs)