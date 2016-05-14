 Check upresults.nic.in for UP Board Class 12th exam Results 2016; Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Results to declared tomorrow
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Check upresults.nic.in for UP Board Class 12th exam Results 2016; Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Results to declared today @ upmsp.nic.in

Check upresults.nic.in for UP Board Class 12th exam Results 2016; Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Results to declared today @ upmsp.nic.in

By: || Updated: 15 May 2016 02:25 PM
Check upresults.nic.in for UP Board Class 12th exam Results 2016; Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Results to declared today @ upmsp.nic.in
Lucknow: The UP Board 10th and 12th class (High School and intermediate) examination results 2016 have been declared by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh. The students will be able to check their results on the official websites of the UP board: upresults.nic.in and upmsp.nic.in.

This year, pass percentage for high school (class 10th) is 87.66% and for intermediate (class 12th) is 87.99%.

Saumya Patel of Vibgyor public inter college Raebareli, secures 1st position with 98.67% marks in 10th class results and Sakshi Verma of Maharani Laxmibai Inter College Barabanki, ranks first in 12th with 98.20% marks.

This year, the examinations for Intermediate (class 12th) were held in the months of February and March wherein lakhs of students have appeared.

The results were awaited by more than 30 lakh students who appeared for the high school and intermediate examinations this year.

Last year, girls outperformed boys in Uttar Pradesh in intermediate examinations with the pass percentage of 88.83 against the pass percentage of boys 92.16%.

Follow these simple steps to check your 2015-2016 UP Board results:

1: Access the board’s official website: upmsp.nic.in or upresults.nic.in

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will be flashed on the screen

About the Board

The UP Board, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, was established in 1921 in Allahabad. It subsequently started conducting examinations in 1923. It was founded for the promotion and development of Secondary Education in Uttar Pradesh.

The primary functions of the board are to recommend the syllabus, propose rules and specify courses of instruction and textbooks, teaching by correspondence courses, recognition of high school and intermediate education of schools in Uttar Pradesh.

At present there are 9121 secondary schools recognized by the U.P. Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove, playing 'friendly match' in Punjab: AAP's Sukhpal Khaira

trending now

VIDEO
Watch 25 stories of Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan
VIDEO
I tried to convince Mohammad Shami that he should ...
INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport