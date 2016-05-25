Check ubse.uk.gov.in & uaresults.nic.in for Uttarakhand board (UBSE) Class 10th results 2016: UBSE 10th Results to be declared shortly





RAMNAGAR: The Uttarakhand Board UBSE class 10th (High School) results are likely to be announced by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education on Wednesday, i.e. 25 May 2016.



Students who appeared for Uttarakhand board class 10th (High School) examination-2016 will be able to check their results on the official websites of the Uttarakhand Board after 12 noon.



The board conducted High School examination from March 3 to April 2, 2016. Around 2 lakh students appeared for Uttarakhand Class 10 Board Exam.



Follow these simple steps to check your results online:



1: Access the Uttarakhand Board official websites:



3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.



4: Click on ‘Submit’



5: Your results will appear on the screen.



A message for students:



The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.



If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.

Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.



Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is an agency of Government of Uttarakhand entrusted with the responsibilities of prescribing courses of instructions and text books and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand. It was set up in 2001 and has its headquarters in Ramnagar. At present more than 10,000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board sets up over 1,300 examination centres for over 300,000 examinees every year