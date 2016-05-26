 Check tseamcet.in for TS EAMCET Result 2016: Telangana Engineering, Agriultural, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Result to be declared shortly
Updated: 26 May 2016 05:42 AM
Hyderabad: The results of TS EAMCET,  (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test), conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE, will be declared shortly.

The results will be declared today, at 11 am, on the official website of TS EAMCET:  www.tseamcet.in.

We are providing you with the latest updates on your results. So, stay with us for more.

ALSO READName and roll number wise results of TS EAMCET 2016

How to check Results:

Access the website: www.tseamcet.in

Enter your roll number, name and other credentials

3. Click ‘Submit’

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

About TS EAMCET:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has delegated the task to JNTUH for conducting the most prestigious entrance examination of Telangana - Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) for this year 2016.

It is indeed a proud fact that after the formation of the 29th state in India i.e., TELANGANA, TSCHE has instilled confidence and faith in JNTUH for the smooth conduct of this test. Hence, this is the 2nd consecutive time in the newly formed Telangana state, JNTUH is conducting this humongous task of TS EAMCET 2016

 

